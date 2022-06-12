Gilead Sciences, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.73 (NASDAQ:GILD)

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.73 per share by the biopharmaceutical company on Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.
Gilead Sciences has raised its dividend by an average of 7.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Gilead Sciences has a payout ratio of 45.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Gilead Sciences to earn $6.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.6%.
Shares of GILD opened at $60.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Gilead Sciences has a 12-month low of $57.19 and a 12-month high of $74.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.71.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth about $132,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GILD shares. Barclays cut their price target on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.07.
Gilead Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)
Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.
