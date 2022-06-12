Gilead Sciences, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.73 (NASDAQ:GILD)

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.73 per share by the biopharmaceutical company on Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

Gilead Sciences has raised its dividend by an average of 7.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Gilead Sciences has a payout ratio of 45.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Gilead Sciences to earn $6.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.6%.

Shares of GILD opened at $60.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Gilead Sciences has a 12-month low of $57.19 and a 12-month high of $74.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.71.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.35. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.98% and a net margin of 16.43%. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth about $132,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GILD shares. Barclays cut their price target on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.07.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

