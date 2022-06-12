Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLCNF) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.84

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLCNF – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.84 and traded as high as $6.48. Glencore shares last traded at $6.29, with a volume of 14,907 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GLCNF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 price target on shares of Glencore in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 price target on shares of Glencore in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.86.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

