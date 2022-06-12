Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $33.68 Million Stock Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,418 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in KLA were worth $33,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors grew its position in KLA by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,531,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,238,787,000 after purchasing an additional 63,037 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in KLA by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,315,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,716,557,000 after acquiring an additional 113,477 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in KLA by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,678,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,899,505,000 after acquiring an additional 228,900 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in KLA by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,517,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,079,897,000 after acquiring an additional 33,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of KLA by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,281,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $763,056,000 after buying an additional 218,658 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $333.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $49.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.63. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $287.44 and a 1 year high of $457.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $339.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $369.38.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.80 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 78.72% and a net margin of 36.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 20.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 20.39%.

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.02, for a total value of $343,760.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,655,894.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of KLA from $385.00 to $352.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of KLA from $475.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of KLA from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $505.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, KLA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $441.05.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

