Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $38.46 Million Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lowered its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 475,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,487 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $38,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,999,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,588,740,000 after purchasing an additional 858,585 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 89.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,886,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,391,000 after acquiring an additional 6,568,960 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,739,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,153,000 after acquiring an additional 723,835 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,143,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,364,000 after acquiring an additional 456,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,031,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,353,000 after acquiring an additional 48,533 shares in the last quarter.

USMV opened at $70.03 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.78.

