Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $41.20 Million Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA cut its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,306 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 24,972 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $41,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,836 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 202 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $133.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.85. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $122.17 and a 1 year high of $193.58. The company has a market capitalization of $149.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. The business had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.71%.

Several brokerages have commented on QCOM. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.36.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

