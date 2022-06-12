Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $58.48 Million Stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,383,001 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,094 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned approximately 0.61% of Dropbox worth $58,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Dropbox in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Dropbox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 194,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Dropbox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dropbox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. 61.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DBX opened at $22.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 0.89. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.07 and a 52 week high of $33.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.98.

Dropbox ( NASDAQ:DBX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $562.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.09 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 146.35% and a net margin of 16.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

DBX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Dropbox from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Dropbox in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Dropbox from $39.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.75.

In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total transaction of $58,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Timothy H. Young sold 12,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total transaction of $294,397.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,586 shares of company stock valued at $1,742,021. Company insiders own 25.05% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.

