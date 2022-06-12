Glenmede Trust Co. NA Increases Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,585,155 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 30,968 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned approximately 0.17% of Regions Financial worth $34,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Regions Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Regions Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Regions Financial by 979.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in Regions Financial by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. 74.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RF opened at $20.14 on Friday. Regions Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $18.02 and a twelve month high of $25.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.40.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 36.85%. Regions Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.33%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RF. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

