Glenmede Trust Co. NA Purchases 5,483 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 208,535 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,483 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Visa were worth $45,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $1,429,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,422,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total transaction of $1,893,420.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,268,167.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,047 shares of company stock worth $8,980,042 over the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of V stock opened at $199.51 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.67 and a 1 year high of $252.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $209.27 and its 200-day moving average is $212.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.37, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.58%.

V has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.44.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

