Glenmede Trust Co. NA Reduces Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lowered its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,154,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,224 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $62,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CARR. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 1.5% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 7.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 241,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,510,000 after buying an additional 16,933 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 0.9% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 134,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,665,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the third quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $902,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CARR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. TheStreet cut Carrier Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America cut Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Carrier Global from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.13.

NYSE CARR opened at $37.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.36. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $36.23 and a 1-year high of $58.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.01.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 12.93%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.87%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

