Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 42,471 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lessened its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 504,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,471 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $48,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MNST. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 25,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 63.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $110.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $107.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.00.

NASDAQ:MNST opened at $87.04 on Friday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52 week low of $71.78 and a 52 week high of $99.89. The firm has a market cap of $46.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.83.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.05). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 23.32%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Monster Beverage’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 40,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.06, for a total value of $3,586,595.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,719,459.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 50,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $4,550,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,244 shares in the company, valued at $28,232,204. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 117,028 shares of company stock worth $10,522,704. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Company Profile (Get Rating)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.