Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 53,884 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA trimmed its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 242,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 53,884 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned 0.14% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $32,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,761,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,150,000 after buying an additional 6,398 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 109,342 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,026,000 after buying an additional 41,302 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,073,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $127,929,000 after buying an additional 5,127 shares during the period. 92.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on EXPD. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $117.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.44.

NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $98.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.60. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a one year low of $94.95 and a one year high of $137.80. The company has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.85.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.28. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 42.58%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a positive change from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.51%.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

