Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 7,221 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA trimmed its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 460,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,221 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned 0.06% of Dominion Energy worth $36,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 57,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,507,000 after buying an additional 5,537 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth $1,591,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 69,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,440,000 after buying an additional 7,531 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Dominion Energy by 4.5% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 89,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,018,000 after buying an additional 3,821 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $79.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $64.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.37 and a 12-month high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.58%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on D shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.71.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

