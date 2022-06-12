Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:KROP) Shares Down 3.5%

Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:KROP – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 3.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $16.59 and last traded at $16.59. Approximately 1,022 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 3,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.20.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.85.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:KROP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 4.48% of Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

