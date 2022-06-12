Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.20- for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $425.50M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $425.09 million. Globant also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.94- EPS.
NYSE GLOB traded down $6.42 on Friday, reaching $193.15. The company had a trading volume of 668,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,691. The firm has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.72 and a beta of 1.53. Globant has a fifty-two week low of $159.56 and a fifty-two week high of $354.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $208.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $243.42.
Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $401.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.41 million. Globant had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Globant will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLOB. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Globant in the first quarter valued at $72,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globant in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Globant by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Globant by 268.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 678 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Globant by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 769 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.
About Globant (Get Rating)
Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Globant (GLOB)
- Three Upgrades You Need To Pay Attention Too
- Consider These Dividend-Paying Stocks During Inflationary Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) Collapses Back To Square One
Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.