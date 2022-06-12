Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.20- for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $425.50M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $425.09 million. Globant also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.94- EPS.

NYSE GLOB traded down $6.42 on Friday, reaching $193.15. The company had a trading volume of 668,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,691. The firm has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.72 and a beta of 1.53. Globant has a fifty-two week low of $159.56 and a fifty-two week high of $354.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $208.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $243.42.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $401.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.41 million. Globant had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Globant will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GLOB shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Globant from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen cut their target price on Globant from $305.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Globant from $339.00 to $223.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Globant to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Globant from $305.00 to $240.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $296.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLOB. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Globant in the first quarter valued at $72,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globant in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Globant by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Globant by 268.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 678 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Globant by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 769 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

