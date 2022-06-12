GO Acquisition (NYSE:GOAC) Sets New 1-Year High at $9.97

GO Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GOAC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.97 and last traded at $9.97, with a volume of 2881 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.96.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.89.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GO Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in GO Acquisition by 207.7% during the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in GO Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $169,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in GO Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in GO Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $236,000. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

GO Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on travel-related and travel-adjacent businesses. GO Acquisition Corp.

