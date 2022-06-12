Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) Short Interest Down 76.4% in May

Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,530,000 shares, a decline of 76.4% from the May 15th total of 19,200,000 shares. Currently, 9.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Several research firms recently commented on GOGO. StockNews.com began coverage on Gogo in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Gogo from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Gogo from $20.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Gogo from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gogo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

In related news, EVP Marguerite M. Elias sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total value of $563,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,791 shares in the company, valued at $1,029,522.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jessica Betjemann sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total value of $158,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,709.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 32.55% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Gogo by 41.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Gogo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Gogo during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Gogo during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Gogo during the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GOGO traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $19.10. 527,101 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 719,537. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.74 and a 200 day moving average of $16.20. Gogo has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $23.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.02.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $92.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.52 million. Gogo had a negative return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 51.50%. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Gogo will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA) segments. The company design, build and operate air-to-ground networks, engineer and maintain in-flight systems of proprietary hardware and software, and deliver customizable connectivity and wireless entertainment services.

