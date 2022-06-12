Gold Resource Co. (GORO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 on June 30th

Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

Gold Resource has raised its dividend by an average of 26.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

GORO stock opened at $2.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $184.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.62. Gold Resource has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $2.99.

Gold Resource ( NYSEAMERICAN:GORO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $38.06 million for the quarter. Gold Resource had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 8.02%. Sell-side analysts expect that Gold Resource will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gold Resource by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,054,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,083,000 after buying an additional 746,896 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Gold Resource by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,229,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,755,000 after buying an additional 511,065 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gold Resource by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 636,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 6,173 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Gold Resource by 571.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 517,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 440,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Gold Resource by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 297,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 89,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.75 price objective (up from $5.50) on shares of Gold Resource in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

Gold Resource Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver projects in Mexico and the United States. The company also explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Back Forty project covering approximately 1,304 hectares located in Menominee county, Michigan.

