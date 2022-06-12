Goldenbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:GBRGR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Goldenbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:GBRGR – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,000 shares, an increase of 1,429.4% from the May 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Shares of Goldenbridge Acquisition stock opened at $0.08 on Friday. Goldenbridge Acquisition has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.46.

