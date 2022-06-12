Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.
Shares of Gorman-Rupp stock opened at $29.76 on Friday. Gorman-Rupp has a 52 week low of $28.15 and a 52 week high of $47.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.38. The firm has a market cap of $776.14 million, a PE ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 0.63.
Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. Gorman-Rupp had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $102.17 million for the quarter.
Gorman-Rupp Company Profile (Get Rating)
The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems in the United States and internationally. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.
