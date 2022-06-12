Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Shares of Gorman-Rupp stock opened at $29.76 on Friday. Gorman-Rupp has a 52 week low of $28.15 and a 52 week high of $47.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.38. The firm has a market cap of $776.14 million, a PE ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 0.63.

Get Gorman-Rupp alerts:

Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. Gorman-Rupp had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $102.17 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRC. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Gorman-Rupp by 61.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 336,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,730,000 after purchasing an additional 128,722 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Gorman-Rupp during the first quarter valued at about $4,252,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Gorman-Rupp by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 418,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,629,000 after acquiring an additional 76,787 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Gorman-Rupp during the first quarter valued at about $2,271,000. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 8,757.4% in the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after buying an additional 60,426 shares during the period. 55.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gorman-Rupp Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems in the United States and internationally. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gorman-Rupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gorman-Rupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.