Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 40,307 Pontem Co. (NYSE:PNTM)

Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pontem Co. (NYSE:PNTM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 40,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PNTM. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Pontem by 188.4% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,115,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,934,000 after buying an additional 728,863 shares in the last quarter. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Pontem in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,448,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Pontem in the third quarter valued at about $1,726,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Pontem by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 469,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,604,000 after buying an additional 141,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pontem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,164,000. 70.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PNTM opened at $9.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.79. Pontem Co. has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $9.90.

Pontem Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on global and regional consumer brands businesses.

