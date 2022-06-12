Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.58 Million in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 22,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,583,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 58,054 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 143,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,414,000 after acquiring an additional 20,899 shares during the period. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 22,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GILD opened at $60.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $76.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.48. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.19 and a fifty-two week high of $74.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.71.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.35. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 44.98%. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 81.56%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GILD. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.07.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

