Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.88 Million in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,877,000. Everest Re Group accounts for approximately 1.5% of Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RE. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Everest Re Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Everest Re Group by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Everest Re Group by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Everest Re Group by 340.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Everest Re Group by 90.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 498 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RE stock opened at $278.10 on Friday. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $234.87 and a 52-week high of $308.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $284.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $282.96.

Everest Re Group ( NYSE:RE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $10.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.32 by $1.99. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 11.11%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 34.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is a positive change from Everest Re Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.66%.

In other news, VP Sanjoy Mukherjee sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Everest Re Group from $331.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Everest Re Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.00.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

