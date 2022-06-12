Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC Invests $518,000 in Executive Network Partnering Co. (NYSE:ENPC)

Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Executive Network Partnering Co. (NYSE:ENPC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 52,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Executive Network Partnering by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 5,251 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Executive Network Partnering in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Executive Network Partnering in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Executive Network Partnering by 67,920.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 16,301 shares during the period. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Executive Network Partnering by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 793,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,787,000 after buying an additional 19,516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Executive Network Partnering alerts:

Executive Network Partnering stock opened at $10.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.92 and a 200-day moving average of $9.86. Executive Network Partnering Co. has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $10.24.

Executive Network Partnering Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar partnering transaction with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Executive Network Partnering Co. (NYSE:ENPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Executive Network Partnering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Executive Network Partnering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.