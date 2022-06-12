Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACEV)

Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACEV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 368,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,687,000. ACE Convergence Acquisition comprises approximately 3.0% of Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC owned about 1.28% of ACE Convergence Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ACE Convergence Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in ACE Convergence Acquisition by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 17,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in ACE Convergence Acquisition by 2,495,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 24,959 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in ACE Convergence Acquisition by 3,092,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 30,924 shares during the period. Finally, Fountainhead AM LLC purchased a new position in ACE Convergence Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $376,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACEV stock opened at $10.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.04 and its 200 day moving average is $10.01. ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $10.37.

ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the IT infrastructure software and semiconductor sectors.

