Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I (NYSE:AUS)

Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I (NYSE:AUS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 57,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUS. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 27,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 10,898 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 115,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 28,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I by 235.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 70,200 shares during the period. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AUS opened at $9.80 on Friday. Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I has a 12-month low of $9.69 and a 12-month high of $10.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.77.

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corporation III.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.