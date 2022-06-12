Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZ)

Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 61,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BREZ. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition during the second quarter worth $342,000. CNH Partners LLC raised its stake in Breeze Holdings Acquisition by 9.9% in the third quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 73,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 6,603 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Breeze Holdings Acquisition by 145.6% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 47,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 28,277 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its position in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 686,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,904,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $2,971,000. 79.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BREZ opened at $10.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.26. Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $10.90.

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the energy industry in North America.

