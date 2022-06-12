Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC Takes $1.40 Million Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 39,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 521.7% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 383.7% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 63.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KHC. StockNews.com began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group cut Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.29.

Kraft Heinz stock opened at $37.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.14. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $32.78 and a 12 month high of $44.87. The company has a market capitalization of $45.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.85.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 161.62%.

In related news, CEO Miguel Patricio sold 259,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $11,510,940.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,897,433 shares in the company, valued at $84,018,333.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $593,768.07. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 268,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,780,305.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.