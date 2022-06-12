Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC Takes $560,000 Position in DPCM Capital, Inc. (NYSE:XPOA)

Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in DPCM Capital, Inc. (NYSE:XPOA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 57,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC owned 0.15% of DPCM Capital at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in DPCM Capital during the third quarter worth about $258,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in DPCM Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $632,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in DPCM Capital by 80.2% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 78,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 34,765 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DPCM Capital by 73.6% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 102,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 43,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oribel Capital Management LP raised its holdings in DPCM Capital by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 109,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 19,779 shares in the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:XPOA opened at $9.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.86. DPCM Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $10.33.

DPCM Capital, Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

