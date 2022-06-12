Great American Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTPS) Announces $0.17 Dividend

Great American Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTPS – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, June 10th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

Shares of Great American Bancorp stock opened at $32.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.98. Great American Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $31.21 and a fifty-two week high of $35.00.

Great American Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Great American Bancorp, Inc operates as a thrift holding company for First Federal Savings Bank of Champaign-Urbana that provides various banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Champaign County, Illinois. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

