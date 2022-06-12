Great American Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTPS) Announces $0.17 Dividend

Great American Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTPS – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, June 10th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.
Shares of Great American Bancorp stock opened at $32.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.98. Great American Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $31.21 and a fifty-two week high of $35.00.
Great American Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)
