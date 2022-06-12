Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. Buys New Stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 300,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,546,000. Teladoc Health accounts for about 6.2% of Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.19% of Teladoc Health as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Teladoc Health by 450.0% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 209 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on TDOC shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $21.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Citigroup lowered Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $115.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Teladoc Health from $100.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Teladoc Health from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teladoc Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.36.

NYSE TDOC opened at $31.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.99. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.38 and a 1-year high of $174.32.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported ($41.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($41.00). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 321.94%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Research analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Teladoc Health (Get Rating)

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.