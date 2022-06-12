Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. Takes $5.84 Million Position in 1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS)

Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in 1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 466,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,839,000. 1stdibs.Com accounts for about 1.3% of Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. owned about 1.23% of 1stdibs.Com as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in 1stdibs.Com by 531.7% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 123,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 103,570 shares during the period. Kent Lake Capital LLC acquired a new stake in 1stdibs.Com during the 4th quarter worth $3,128,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in 1stdibs.Com by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 95,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 27,905 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in 1stdibs.Com by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. 51.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 1stdibs.Com alerts:

DIBS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of 1stdibs.Com from $21.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James lowered shares of 1stdibs.Com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded shares of 1stdibs.Com from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.75.

1stdibs.Com stock opened at $5.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.19. The stock has a market cap of $210.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.58. 1stdibs.Com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.77 and a 12-month high of $35.46.

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. 1stdibs.Com had a negative return on equity of 15.64% and a negative net margin of 24.25%. Research analysts predict that 1stdibs.Com, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Ross A. Paul sold 6,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total value of $36,683.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 105,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $593,285.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Ross A. Paul sold 15,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.16, for a total transaction of $93,632.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 118,956 shares in the company, valued at $732,768.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,490 shares of company stock valued at $210,709 in the last three months. 19.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About 1stdibs.Com (Get Rating)

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company offers online marketplace that enables commerce between sellers and buyers; and Design Manager, an online platform that provides software solution to interior designers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for 1stdibs.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1stdibs.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.