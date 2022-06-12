Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (GBAB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 on June 30th

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.126 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

Shares of NYSE:GBAB opened at $18.40 on Friday. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a twelve month low of $17.94 and a twelve month high of $25.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.88 and its 200-day moving average is $20.63.

Get Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 549,438 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,560,000 after purchasing an additional 44,987 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 358,877 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,138,000 after acquiring an additional 17,976 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 213,266 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,242,000 after acquiring an additional 21,598 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 165,027 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,282,000 after acquiring an additional 5,907 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 117,563 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 27,812 shares during the period.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.