Gyrodyne, LLC (NASDAQ:GYRO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Gyrodyne, LLC (NASDAQ:GYRO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Gyrodyne stock. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Gyrodyne, LLC (NASDAQ:GYRO – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Gyrodyne were worth $2,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of NASDAQ GYRO remained flat at $$12.35 during trading on Friday. Gyrodyne has a fifty-two week low of $10.06 and a fifty-two week high of $14.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.36.

Gyrodyne, LLC. owns, leases and manages diverse commercial properties. The firm is distinguished by its service-oriented philosophy toward property ownership and management. Gyrodyne has grown from a largely Long Island player during the past into a diversified East Coast presence with an emphasis on medical office product.

