Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) PT Lowered to $11.00

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Cowen to $11.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Hanesbrands from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays cut Hanesbrands from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Hanesbrands from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut Hanesbrands from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.89.

NYSE:HBI opened at $10.87 on Thursday. Hanesbrands has a 52 week low of $10.78 and a 52 week high of $20.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.93.

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 93.47% and a net margin of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is 45.80%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Hanesbrands by 288.8% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 113,225 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 84,100 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Hanesbrands by 393.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 81,073 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 64,647 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter worth $5,484,000. Boyar Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Hanesbrands by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,308 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 8,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter worth about $3,208,000. 87.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

