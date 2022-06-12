Harmony (ONE) Trading 23.9% Lower This Week

Harmony (ONE) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. One Harmony coin can currently be bought for about $0.0314 or 0.00000113 BTC on popular exchanges. Harmony has a total market cap of $382.59 million and approximately $37.94 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Harmony has traded down 23.9% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,885.06 or 0.99983244 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003592 BTC.
- Solana (SOL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.93 or 0.00118067 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003585 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001901 BTC.
About Harmony
According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system. The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation. Learn more about Harmony’s Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) here. “
Buying and Selling Harmony
