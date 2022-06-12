Harmony (ONE) Trading 23.9% Lower This Week

Harmony (ONE) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. One Harmony coin can currently be bought for about $0.0314 or 0.00000113 BTC on popular exchanges. Harmony has a total market cap of $382.59 million and approximately $37.94 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Harmony has traded down 23.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Harmony

ONE is a EPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 14th, 2019. Harmony’s total supply is 13,490,312,734 coins and its circulating supply is 12,181,974,734 coins. Harmony’s official message board is medium.com/harmony-one . The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol . Harmony’s official website is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system. The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation. Learn more about Harmony’s Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) here. “

Buying and Selling Harmony

