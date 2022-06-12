HB Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,485 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 362.3% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Bernard J. Zovighian sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.83, for a total transaction of $907,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,816 shares in the company, valued at $3,107,177.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.36, for a total value of $3,657,318.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 230,115 shares of company stock valued at $24,745,399 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

EW stock opened at $93.00 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $91.34 and a one year high of $131.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $106.48 and its 200 day moving average is $111.71. The firm has a market cap of $57.82 billion, a PE ratio of 38.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.17.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 28.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EW shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $152.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.86.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

