HB Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 20,560 Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 20,560 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,719,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Science Applications International by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,497,486 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $125,175,000 after acquiring an additional 21,775 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,433,630 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $119,837,000 after purchasing an additional 276,264 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 14.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 960,882 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $82,214,000 after purchasing an additional 124,772 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Science Applications International by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 878,551 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $73,440,000 after buying an additional 5,963 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Science Applications International by 396.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 790,697 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $66,094,000 after buying an additional 631,486 shares in the last quarter. 78.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SAIC shares. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on Science Applications International from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Truist Financial cut Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Science Applications International from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Science Applications International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.86.

Shares of NYSE SAIC opened at $89.95 on Friday. Science Applications International Co. has a 1-year low of $78.10 and a 1-year high of $95.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 25.28%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Science Applications International Co. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

In other Science Applications International news, Director Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total transaction of $325,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven G. Mahon sold 4,132 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.03, for a total transaction of $376,135.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Science Applications International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.