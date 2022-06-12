HB Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.19 Million in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 2,447.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 727,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,889,000 after purchasing an additional 699,057 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,152,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $566,710,000 after acquiring an additional 165,667 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 367,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,822,000 after acquiring an additional 162,740 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 334.1% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 192,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,839,000 after acquiring an additional 148,081 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,001,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $492,820,000 after acquiring an additional 136,317 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ROP shares. StockNews.com cut Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays cut their price target on Roper Technologies from $557.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $507.42.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.69, for a total value of $110,922.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,869 shares in the company, valued at $2,604,016.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ROP stock opened at $390.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $446.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $454.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $41.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.01. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $388.76 and a 12 month high of $505.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 47.36%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 9.17%.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

