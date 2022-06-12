HB Wealth Management LLC Invests $971,000 in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,975,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,264,301,000 after purchasing an additional 456,083 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Mondelez International by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 41,235,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,096,000 after acquiring an additional 342,618 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,361,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,557,000 after acquiring an additional 549,590 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Mondelez International by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,753,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,250,000 after acquiring an additional 82,129 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in Mondelez International by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,008,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162,384 shares during the period. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $60.80 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.63 and a 52 week high of $69.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.27. The firm has a market cap of $84.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.64.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.10. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 14.34%. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.14%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MDLZ. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.55.

In other news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $2,008,730.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,109,100.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

