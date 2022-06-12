HB Wealth Management LLC Makes New $1.46 Million Investment in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,338 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,458,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Workday during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Workday during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Workday during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Workday during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 68.1% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 158 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Workday from $345.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. BNP Paribas downgraded Workday from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays cut their price target on Workday from $238.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Workday from $340.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Workday from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.58.

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $149.28 on Friday. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.55 and a fifty-two week high of $307.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.86. The company has a market cap of $37.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,244.00 and a beta of 1.41.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). Workday had a positive return on equity of 1.34% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 11,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.13, for a total transaction of $2,556,919.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 361,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,877,116.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael M. Mcnamara sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,155,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 252,273 shares of company stock worth $59,357,891 over the last three months. 21.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Workday Company Profile (Get Rating)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.