HB Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 158,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,812,000 after acquiring an additional 68,088 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 1,218,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,968,000 after acquiring an additional 10,106 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 505.0% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 132,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,877,000 after acquiring an additional 110,446 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 285,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,281,000 after acquiring an additional 27,859 shares during the period.

BATS:IEFA opened at $60.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.53. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

