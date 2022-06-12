HB Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 26,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,523,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 456.4% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 108.9% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $45.95 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.80 and a 200-day moving average of $57.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $61.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.17. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $44.85 and a 1-year high of $68.95.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 27.89%. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.86%.

In other Truist Financial news, Director Steven C. Voorhees bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.82 per share, with a total value of $996,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 60,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,032,692.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Truist Financial from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Truist Financial from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Bank of America lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Truist Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.46.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

