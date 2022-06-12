HB Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,083 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in Broadcom by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 12,081 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,039,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Broadcom by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,811 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Broadcom by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,441 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Gearhart Inc. purchased a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $541.27 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $575.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $591.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.44. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $455.71 and a fifty-two week high of $677.76.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by $1.19. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 54.47% and a net margin of 29.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.31%.

Broadcom announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 26th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AVGO. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Broadcom from $704.00 to $665.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Broadcom from $723.00 to $703.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Broadcom to $658.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $665.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $685.70.

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 11,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total value of $6,840,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 13,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.29, for a total value of $8,113,875.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,273 shares of company stock worth $18,818,718 in the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Profile (Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.