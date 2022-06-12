HB Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,083 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in Broadcom by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 12,081 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,039,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Broadcom by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,811 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Broadcom by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,441 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Gearhart Inc. purchased a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ AVGO opened at $541.27 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $575.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $591.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.44. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $455.71 and a fifty-two week high of $677.76.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.31%.
Broadcom announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 26th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.
A number of research firms have recently commented on AVGO. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Broadcom from $704.00 to $665.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Broadcom from $723.00 to $703.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Broadcom to $658.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $665.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $685.70.
In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 11,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total value of $6,840,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 13,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.29, for a total value of $8,113,875.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,273 shares of company stock worth $18,818,718 in the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
