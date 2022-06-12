HB Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,976 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COP. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 378 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 435.6% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 526 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 128.6% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America cut ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Mizuho raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.17.

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $2,121,792.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total transaction of $70,895,729.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,396,511.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 644,703 shares of company stock valued at $77,172,426. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COP opened at $116.83 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $51.41 and a twelve month high of $124.08. The firm has a market cap of $151.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.66.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.97%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

