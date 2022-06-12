HB Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 61,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,781,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 61,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 828.9% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 213,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,160,000 after buying an additional 190,941 shares during the period. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $441,000. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,678,000. Finally, Destination Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000.

Shares of PAVE stock opened at $24.66 on Friday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $17.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.07.

