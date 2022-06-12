HB Wealth Management LLC Takes $2.07 Million Position in SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC)

HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 112,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,000. HB Wealth Management LLC owned 0.27% of SLR Investment at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SLRC. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of SLR Investment by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SLR Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $236,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of SLR Investment by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 276,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,289,000 after purchasing an additional 33,048 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SLR Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $766,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of SLR Investment by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 145,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SLRC opened at $15.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.70. SLR Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $14.52 and a 52-week high of $20.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $850.58 million, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.14.

SLR Investment ( NASDAQ:SLRC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.02). SLR Investment had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 28.96%. The business had revenue of $33.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.95 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SLR Investment Corp. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.137 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.59%. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 174.47%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SLRC. TheStreet downgraded SLR Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com upgraded SLR Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on SLR Investment from $17.25 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on SLR Investment in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Hovde Group dropped their price objective on SLR Investment to $16.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.40.

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

