Head to Head Analysis: Pioneer Merger (NASDAQ:PACX) vs. LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA)

Pioneer Merger (NASDAQ:PACX – Get Rating) and LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Pioneer Merger and LM Funding America’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pioneer Merger N/A -151.41% 6.98% LM Funding America -497.21% -31.52% -30.91%

6.3% of LM Funding America shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of LM Funding America shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pioneer Merger and LM Funding America’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pioneer Merger N/A N/A $8.46 million N/A N/A LM Funding America $900,000.00 16.44 $4.76 million N/A N/A

Pioneer Merger has higher earnings, but lower revenue than LM Funding America.

Risk & Volatility

Pioneer Merger has a beta of 0.03, meaning that its stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LM Funding America has a beta of 1.64, meaning that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Pioneer Merger and LM Funding America, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pioneer Merger 0 0 0 0 N/A LM Funding America 0 0 1 0 3.00

LM Funding America has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 253.98%. Given LM Funding America’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe LM Funding America is more favorable than Pioneer Merger.

Summary

LM Funding America beats Pioneer Merger on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pioneer Merger Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pioneer Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology and consumer sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

LM Funding America Company Profile (Get Rating)

LM Funding America, Inc. operates as a specialty finance company. It provides funding to nonprofit community associations (Associations) primarily located in the state of Florida, as well as in the states of Washington, Colorado, and Illinois. The company offers funding to Associations by purchasing their rights under delinquent accounts that are selected by the Associations arising from unpaid Association assessments. It is also involved in the business of purchasing delinquent accounts on various terms tailored to suit each Association's financial needs, including under its New Neighbor Guaranty program. LM Funding America, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

