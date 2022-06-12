Head-To-Head Comparison: LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) & Tritax Big Box REIT (OTCMKTS:TTBXF)

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) and Tritax Big Box REIT (OTCMKTS:TTBXF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Profitability

Get LXP Industrial Trust alerts:

This table compares LXP Industrial Trust and Tritax Big Box REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LXP Industrial Trust 106.18% 16.80% 9.14% Tritax Big Box REIT N/A N/A N/A

This table compares LXP Industrial Trust and Tritax Big Box REIT’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LXP Industrial Trust $344.00 million 9.07 $382.65 million $1.21 8.96 Tritax Big Box REIT N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

LXP Industrial Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Tritax Big Box REIT.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.1% of LXP Industrial Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of LXP Industrial Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for LXP Industrial Trust and Tritax Big Box REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LXP Industrial Trust 1 1 2 0 2.25 Tritax Big Box REIT 0 1 3 0 2.75

LXP Industrial Trust currently has a consensus price target of $15.75, suggesting a potential upside of 45.30%. Given LXP Industrial Trust’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe LXP Industrial Trust is more favorable than Tritax Big Box REIT.

Summary

LXP Industrial Trust beats Tritax Big Box REIT on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

LXP Industrial Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

Tritax Big Box REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets (Big Boxes) in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and developments predominantly delivered through pre-let forward funded basis, the Company focuses on large, well-located, modern Big Box logistics assets, let to institutional-grade tenants on long-term leases (typically at least 12 years in length) with upward-only rent reviews and geographic and tenant diversification throughout the UK. The Company seeks to exploit the significant opportunity in this sub-sector of the UK logistics market owing to strong tenant demand and limited supply of Big Boxes. The Company is a real estate investment trust to which Part 12 of the UK Corporation Tax Act 2010 applies (REIT), is listed on the premium segment of the Official List of the UK Financial Conduct Authority and is a constituent of the FTSE 250, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT and MSCI indices.

Receive News & Ratings for LXP Industrial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LXP Industrial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.