Head to Head Review: Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) and Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND)

Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND – Get Rating) and Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Nextdoor alerts:

31.2% of Alphabet shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.9% of Nextdoor shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.0% of Alphabet shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Nextdoor has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alphabet has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Nextdoor and Alphabet, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nextdoor 0 4 1 0 2.20 Alphabet 0 0 28 0 3.00

Nextdoor presently has a consensus price target of 7.60, indicating a potential upside of 133.13%. Alphabet has a consensus price target of $3,323.07, indicating a potential upside of 49.11%. Given Nextdoor’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Nextdoor is more favorable than Alphabet.

Profitability

This table compares Nextdoor and Alphabet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nextdoor N/A -23.94% -13.59% Alphabet 27.57% 30.18% 21.31%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nextdoor and Alphabet’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nextdoor $192.20 million 6.55 -$95.32 million N/A N/A Alphabet $257.64 billion 5.70 $76.03 billion $110.56 20.16

Alphabet has higher revenue and earnings than Nextdoor.

Summary

Alphabet beats Nextdoor on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nextdoor (Get Rating)

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. operates as the neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. It enables small and mid-sized businesses, large brands, public agencies, and nonprofits to receive information, give and get help, and build connections. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Alphabet (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc. provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube. It is also involved in the sale of apps and in-app purchases and digital content in the Google Play store; and Fitbit wearable devices, Google Nest home products, Pixel phones, and other devices, as well as in the provision of YouTube non-advertising services. The Google Cloud segment offers infrastructure, platform, and other services; Google Workspace that include cloud-based collaboration tools for enterprises, such as Gmail, Docs, Drive, Calendar, and Meet; and other services for enterprise customers. The Other Bets segment sells health technology and internet services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Nextdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.