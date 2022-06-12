Head to Head Survey: Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) vs. DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN)

Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT – Get Rating) and DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Get Qutoutiao alerts:

Qutoutiao has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DigitalOcean has a beta of 1.86, meaning that its stock price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500.

2.8% of Qutoutiao shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.0% of DigitalOcean shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Qutoutiao and DigitalOcean, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Qutoutiao 0 0 0 0 N/A DigitalOcean 0 1 8 0 2.89

DigitalOcean has a consensus target price of $63.50, indicating a potential upside of 49.59%. Given DigitalOcean’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe DigitalOcean is more favorable than Qutoutiao.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Qutoutiao and DigitalOcean’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Qutoutiao $676.18 million 0.06 -$194.52 million ($9.42) -0.15 DigitalOcean $428.56 million 10.51 -$19.50 million ($0.32) -132.65

DigitalOcean has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Qutoutiao. DigitalOcean is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Qutoutiao, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Qutoutiao and DigitalOcean’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qutoutiao -28.59% N/A -46.87% DigitalOcean -7.42% -5.00% -2.33%

Summary

DigitalOcean beats Qutoutiao on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Qutoutiao (Get Rating)

Qutoutiao Inc. operates mobile platforms for the distribution, consumption, and sharing of light entertainment content in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Qutoutiao, a mobile application that aggregates articles and videos from content providers and presents real-time customized feeds to users, as well as provides online data processing and transaction processing services. It also offers Midu Novels, a mobile literature application that offers users free literature supported by advertising, as well as Midu Lite mobile literature application. The company was formerly known as Qtech Ltd. and changed its name to Qutoutiao Inc. in July 2018. Qutoutiao Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

About DigitalOcean (Get Rating)

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings. Its users include software engineers, researchers, data scientists, system administrators, students, and hobbyists. The company's customers use its platform in various industry verticals and for a range of use cases, such as web and mobile applications, website hosting, e-commerce, media and gaming, personal web projects, managed services, and others. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Qutoutiao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qutoutiao and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.